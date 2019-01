Leroy Calliste (born 24 September 1941), better known as Black Stalin, is a leading calypsonian from Trinidad and Tobago known for his militant Rastafarian and black nationalist lyrics. He has won the Calypso Monarch competition on five occasions and the Calypso King of the World title in 1999.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia