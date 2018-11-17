Ron Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald David Wood (born 1 June 1947) is an English rock musician, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, artist, author and radio personality best known as a member of The Rolling Stones since 1975, as well as a member of Faces and the Jeff Beck Group.
Wood began his career in 1964, when he joined The Birds on guitar. He then joined the mod group The Creation, but remained with the group only for a short time and appeared on a small number of singles. Wood joined the Jeff Beck Group in 1967 as a bass player. The band released two albums, Truth and Beck-Ola, which became moderate successes.
The group split in 1969, and Wood departed along with lead vocalist Rod Stewart to join former Small Faces members Ronnie Lane, Ian McLagan and Kenney Jones in a new group named Faces. The group found great success in the UK and mainland Europe, though were relegated to cult status in the United States. Faces released its debut album, First Step, in 1970. The group went on to release Long Player and A Nod Is As Good As a Wink... to a Blind Horse in 1971. Their last LP, titled Ooh La La, was released in 1973.
- Charlie Watts & Ronnie Wood - Listen to Part Two of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviewshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2kl8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2kl8.jpg2016-04-05T07:52:00.000ZMatt Everitt interviews all four Rolling Stones at the launch of their Exhibitionismhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q2klb
Charlie Watts & Ronnie Wood - Listen to Part Two of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviews
- Ronnie Wood: "I'll bring it round your flat and play it to you!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kfn7m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kfn7m.jpg2016-04-05T07:35:00.000ZRolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood talks to Chris about their exhibition and brand new music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q2k2y
Ronnie Wood: "I'll bring it round your flat and play it to you!"
- Ronnie Wood in conversation with Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032vm78.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032vm78.jpg2015-09-18T14:55:00.000ZRolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood speaks to Mark Radcliffe about the publication of his memoirs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p032vm8y
Ronnie Wood in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
Too Bad
Watching The River Flow
Far East Man
If You Don't Want My Love
Josephine
Blue and Lonesome
If You Don't Want My Love
How Can It Be?
Spoonful
A Thing Like That
Worried Man Blues
I Can Feel The Fire
Thing About You
Breathe on Me
Ooh La La
