Martin TaylorJazz guitarist. Born 20 October 1956
1956-10-20
Martin Taylor, MBE (born 20 October 1956) is a British jazz guitarist who has performed in groups, guitar ensembles, and as an accompanist.
Our Memories
Martin Taylor
Our Memories
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Our Memories
Last played on
Triste
Martin Taylor
Triste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Triste
Last played on
Manhattan Tea Party
Martin Taylor
Manhattan Tea Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Manhattan Tea Party
Last played on
Johnny and Mary
Martin Taylor
Johnny and Mary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Johnny and Mary
Last played on
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Martin Taylor
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Last Train to Hauteville
Martin Taylor
Last Train to Hauteville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Last Train to Hauteville
Last played on
No Pedestrians
Steve Howe and Martin Taylor
No Pedestrians
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j6j8q.jpglink
No Pedestrians
Performer
Last played on
Joyspring
Martin Taylor
Joyspring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Joyspring
Last played on
Kwame
Martin Taylor
Kwame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Kwame
Last played on
True
Martin Taylor
True
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
True
Last played on
Manoir de mes rêves; Daphne
Django Reinhardt
Manoir de mes rêves; Daphne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgy6.jpglink
Manoir de mes rêves; Daphne
Last played on
Darn That Dream
Martin Taylor
Darn That Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Darn That Dream
Last played on
Girl Talk
Martin Taylor
Girl Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Girl Talk
Last played on
I'm Confessin'
Alison Burns
I'm Confessin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
I'm Confessin'
Last played on
Undecided
Martin Taylor
Undecided
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Undecided
Last played on
Moonlight In Vermont
Martin Taylor
Moonlight In Vermont
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Moonlight In Vermont
Last played on
Minor Swing
Martin Taylor
Minor Swing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Minor Swing
Last played on
Ol' man river
Jerome Kern
Ol' man river
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyq0.jpglink
Ol' man river
Last played on
Down At Cocomos
Martin Taylor
Down At Cocomos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Down At Cocomos
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Martin Taylor
They Can't Take That Away From Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
They Can't Take That Away From Me
Georgia On My Mind
Martin Taylor
Georgia On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Georgia On My Mind
I Won't Last a Day Without You
Martin Taylor
I Won't Last a Day Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
I Won't Last a Day Without You
Down At Cocomo's (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Martin Taylor
Down At Cocomo's (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Stella by Starlight
Martin Taylor
Stella by Starlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Stella by Starlight
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Martin Taylor
Some Day My Prince Will Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Ain't Misbehavin
Alan Barnes
Ain't Misbehavin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyb.jpglink
Ain't Misbehavin
Bluesette
Martin Taylor
Bluesette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Bluesette
Last played on
Tennessee Waltz
Martin Taylor
Tennessee Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Tennessee Waltz
Last played on
I Got Rhythm (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Martin Taylor
I Got Rhythm (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Hymne A L'amour (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Martin Taylor
Hymne A L'amour (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
I Won't Last A Day Without You (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Martin Taylor
I Won't Last A Day Without You (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
They Can't Take That Away From Me (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Martin Taylor
They Can't Take That Away From Me (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Two For The Road (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Martin Taylor
Two For The Road (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtw4.jpglink
Upcoming Events
18
Mar
2019
Martin Taylor, Ulf Wakenius
The Platform, Blackpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 65: Taylor/Barker – The Spirit of Django
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecw8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-31T00:50:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00y47zg.jpg
31
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 65: Taylor/Barker – The Spirit of Django
Royal Albert Hall
