Big Head Todd and the Monsters
1984
Biography
Big Head Todd and the Monsters are a rock band formed in 1984 in Colorado. The band has released a number of albums since 1989 with their 1993 album Sister Sweetly going platinum in the United States. The band has developed a sizable live following especially in the Mountain States of the United States.
Boom Boom
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Boom Boom
Boom Boom
Resignation Superman
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Resignation Superman
Resignation Superman
Beautiful
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Beautiful
Beautiful
