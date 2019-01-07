Maxïmo ParkEnglish alternative rock band. Formed 2000
Maxïmo Park
2000
Maxïmo Park Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxïmo Park are an English alternative rock band, formed in 2000 in Newcastle upon Tyne. The band consists of Paul Smith (vocals), Duncan Lloyd (guitar), Lukas Wooller (keyboard) and Tom English (drums). The band have released six studio albums: A Certain Trigger (2005), Our Earthly Pleasures (2007), Quicken The Heart (2009), The National Health (2012), Too Much Information (2014) and Risk to Exist (2017). The first two albums went gold in the UK and their debut was nominated for the Mercury Prize.
Maxïmo Park Performances & Interviews
Paul Smith chats all things Reading and Leeds
2016-08-27
Maximo Park front man Paul Smith, joins Liz live from Leeds Festival
Paul Smith chats all things Reading and Leeds
Maxïmo Park's Paul Smith speaks to Lauren Laverne
2013-11-18
Paul Smith of Maxïmo Park speaks to Lauren Laverne about their new single Brain Cells.
Maxïmo Park's Paul Smith speaks to Lauren Laverne
Maxïmo Park Tracks
Our Velocity
Maxïmo Park
Our Velocity
Our Velocity
Last played on
Girls Who Play Guitars
Maxïmo Park
Girls Who Play Guitars
Girls Who Play Guitars
Last played on
Apply Some Pressure
Maxïmo Park
Apply Some Pressure
Apply Some Pressure
Last played on
Give, Get, Take.
Maxïmo Park
Give, Get, Take.
Give, Get, Take.
Last played on
Books from Boxes
Maxïmo Park
Books from Boxes
Books from Boxes
Last played on
Leave This Island
Maxïmo Park
Leave This Island
Leave This Island
Last played on
Risk To Exist
Maxïmo Park
Risk To Exist
Risk To Exist
Last played on
Gone Missing
Maxïmo Park
Gone Missing
Gone Missing
Last played on
Get High (No I Don't) (Shaun Keaveny 10th Anniversary Show, 7 Apr 2017)
Maxïmo Park
Get High (No I Don't) (Shaun Keaveny 10th Anniversary Show, 7 Apr 2017)
A Cloud of Mystery
Maxïmo Park
A Cloud of Mystery
A Cloud of Mystery
Last played on
Once, A Glimpse
Mazimo Park
Once, A Glimpse
Once, A Glimpse
Performer
Last played on
The Coast Is Always Changing
Maxïmo Park
The Coast Is Always Changing
The Coast Is Always Changing
Last played on
Acrobat
Maxïmo Park
Acrobat
Acrobat
Last played on
North By North East
Maxïmo Park
North By North East
North By North East
Last played on
Girls Who Play Guitars (Shaun Keaveny 10th Anniversary Show, 7 Apr 2017)
Maxïmo Park
Girls Who Play Guitars (Shaun Keaveny 10th Anniversary Show, 7 Apr 2017)
The National Health
Maxïmo Park
The National Health
The National Health
Last played on
Hips And Lips
Maxïmo Park
Hips And Lips
Hips And Lips
Last played on
I Want You To Stay
Maxïmo Park
I Want You To Stay
I Want You To Stay
Last played on
Upcoming Events
10
Jan
2019
Maxïmo Park
Leeds Beckett University, Leeds, Leeds, UK
11
Jan
2019
Maxïmo Park, Gary Numan, Barry Adamson, Laetitia Sadier, Algiers, Goat Girl, Terry Hall, The Spook School, Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, Desert Mountain Tribe, The Luka State, John J Presley, Madonnatron, Yassassin, Spare Snare, echo and the bunneymen, The Filthy Tongues, Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble, Squid (UK), Jemma Freeman and The Cosmic Something, Steve Lamacq, Terry Hall Dj and Winter Gardens
Unknown venue, Portsmouth, UK
25
May
2019
Maxïmo Park, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-10T00:34:09
10
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
2015-02-21T00:34:09
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-11T00:34:09
11
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Zane Lowe Sessions: Maximo Park
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-06-06T00:34:09
6
Jun
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Maximo Park
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: Maximo Park
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-05-06T00:34:09
6
May
2009
Live Lounge: Maximo Park
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
