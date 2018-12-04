Brona McVittieQueen of Corkbots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0690wz6.jpg
The Vast and Vague Extravagance That Lies at the Bottom of the Celtic Heart (feat. Miles Cochran)
Under The Pines
Flower of Magherally
The Vast & Vague Extravagance That Lies at the Bottom of the Celtic Heart
Under The Pines (feat. Myles Cochran, Richard Curran, Hutch Demouilpied & Keiron Phelan)
We Are The Wildlife
Molly Brannigan
Newry Mountain
