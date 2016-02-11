The Stingrays are a new wave band, which originally formed in 1977 in Bristol, England, and is gigging today but for the most part in Japan. (There are at least three notable bands that have called themselves The Stingrays, Sting Rays or a permutation of the name).

They have experienced various line up changes over the years, but have included: Russ Mainwaring (who is still a member), Bill Stair (Art Objects, Various Artists, Blue Aeroplanes), Chris Bostock, and Sean McLuskey (Subway Sect, JoBoxers, If?).

Their first single, Countdown, was released on local label Fried Egg Records in 1980. They also contributed the track, "Sound", to the seminal Heartbeat Records compilation album, Avon Calling.

The mini-album, The Stingrays At the Dugout in '77: The Sound of Two Hands Clapping, was recorded by Simon Edwards (of Heartbeat Records) live at the Dug Out Club, Park Row, Bristol. According to Steve Bush of Essential Bop, they were "a bit like Bristol's equivalent of The Ramones. A rockin' unit with an advanced sense of irony."