Sid Phillips Born 14 June 1907. Died 24 May 1973
Sid Phillips
1907-06-14
Sid Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Isador Simon "Sid" Phillips (June 14, 1907 – May 24, 1973) was an English jazz clarinetist, bandleader, and arranger.
Sid Phillips Tracks
Palais De Danse
Sid Phillips
Palais De Danse
Palais De Danse
Sleepy Time Gal
Sid Phillips
Sleepy Time Gal
Sleepy Time Gal
Anything Goes
Sid Phillips
Anything Goes
Anything Goes
Stumbling
Sid Phillips
Stumbling
Stumbling
Goody Goody
Sid Phillips
Goody Goody
Goody Goody
Clarinet Marmalade
Sid Phillips
Clarinet Marmalade
Clarinet Marmalade
On Top of Old Smokey
Sid Phillips
On Top of Old Smokey
On Top of Old Smokey
Night Ride
Sid Phillips
Night Ride
Night Ride
Serenade For Tin Horn
Sid Phillips
Serenade For Tin Horn
Serenade For Tin Horn
Hors d'oeuvres
Sid Phillips
Hors d'oeuvres
Hors d'oeuvres
Forty Cups Of Coffee
Sid Phillips
Forty Cups Of Coffee
Forty Cups Of Coffee
Tiger Rag
Sid Phillips
Tiger Rag
Tiger Rag
All of Me
Sid Phillips
All of Me
All of Me
I got rhythm
Sid Phillips
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
After You've Gone
Sid Phillips
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
Six Lessons From Madame La Zonga
Sid Phillips
Six Lessons From Madame La Zonga
Six Lessons From Madame La Zonga
Plain Jane
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Plain Jane
Plain Jane
Medley
Sid Phillips
Medley
Medley
Hard Hearted Hannah
Sid Phillips
Hard Hearted Hannah
Hard Hearted Hannah
Make Love To Me
Sid Phillips
Make Love To Me
Make Love To Me
More I See You
Sid Phillips
More I See You
More I See You
Royal Garden Blues
Sid Phillips
Royal Garden Blues
Royal Garden Blues
High Society
Sid Phillips
High Society
High Society
Memories of You
Sid Phillips
Memories of You
Memories of You
The Isle of Capri
Sid Phillips
The Isle of Capri
The Isle of Capri
Quickstep Medley
Sid Phillips
Quickstep Medley
Quickstep Medley
Strut, Miss Lizzie
Sid Phillips
Strut, Miss Lizzie
Strut, Miss Lizzie
Jazz Club Stomp
Jack Jackson, Mark White, Nobby Clarke, Jack Llewellyn, Will Hemmings, Max Abrams, Sid Phillips, Harry Gold & Billy Munn
Jazz Club Stomp
Jazz Club Stomp
Alexanders Ragtime Band
Sid Phillips
Alexanders Ragtime Band
Alexanders Ragtime Band
Pasadena
Sid Phillips
Pasadena
Pasadena
At The Woodchopper's Ball
Sid Phillips
At The Woodchopper's Ball
At The Woodchopper's Ball
Pete Kelly's Blues
Sid Phillips
Pete Kelly's Blues
Pete Kelly's Blues
Woodchopper's Ball
Sid Phillips
Woodchopper's Ball
Woodchopper's Ball
In the mood (with the Green Sisters)
Sid Phillips
In the mood (with the Green Sisters)
In the mood (with the Green Sisters)
