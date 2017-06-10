Lucy Ann PolkBorn 16 May 1928. Died 10 October 2011
Lucy Ann Polk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92df185e-8c4b-467c-bd9a-7e6ea8d2de30
Lucy Ann Polk Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Ann Polk (May 16, 1927 – October 10, 2011) was an American jazz singer who performed with Les Brown's orchestra in the 1950s.
She also sang and recorded with Bob Crosby, Kay Kyser, Tommy Dorsey, and Dave Pell.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucy Ann Polk Tracks
Sort by
Looking At You
Lucy Ann Polk
Looking At You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking At You
Last played on
Makin Whoopee
Lucy Ann Polk
Makin Whoopee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Makin Whoopee
Last played on
Doncha Go Way Mad
Lucy Ann Polk
Doncha Go Way Mad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doncha Go Way Mad
Last played on
I'm Just A Lucky So-And-So
Lucy Ann Polk
I'm Just A Lucky So-And-So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Just A Lucky So-And-So
Last played on
Lucy Ann Polk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist