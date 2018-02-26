Johann Andreas Kauchlitz ColizziBorn 1742. Died 15 August 1808
Johann Andreas Kauchlitz Colizzi
1742
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Andreas Kauchlitz Colizzi (about 1742 – 15 August 1808) was a Dutch musician, composer and etcher. He was also known as Johannes Colizzi.
Sonatina I in G - from Six Sonatines (Op.8)
