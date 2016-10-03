Death From AboveCanadian rock duo. Formed 2001
Death From Above
2001
Death From Above Biography (Wikipedia)
Death from Above (also known as Death from Above 1979) is a Canadian rock duo consisting of bassist Jesse F. Keeler and drummer and vocalist Sebastien Grainger from Toronto, Ontario, formed in 2001. The band broke up in 2006 after releasing only one studio album, You're a Woman, I'm a Machine. In 2011 they reformed and later released their first album in almost a decade, The Physical World.
Death From Above Tracks
Romantic Rights
Death From Above
Romantic Rights
Government Trash
Death From Above
Government Trash
Government Trash
Last played on
Black History Month
Death From Above
Black History Month
Freeze Me
Death From Above
Freeze Me
Freeze Me
Last played on
Romantic Rights (Erol Alkan's Love From Below Re-Edit)
Death From Above
Romantic Rights (Erol Alkan's Love From Below Re-Edit)
Caught Up
Death From Above
Caught Up
Caught Up
Last played on
Holy Books
Death From Above
Holy Books
Holy Books
Last played on
Sweet Caroline (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sept 2017)
Death From Above
Sweet Caroline (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sept 2017)
Freeze Me (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 2017)
Death From Above
Freeze Me (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 2017)
Holy Books (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 2017)
Death From Above
Holy Books (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 2017)
Trainwreck 1979
Death From Above
Trainwreck 1979
Trainwreck 1979
Nomad
Death From Above
Nomad
Nomad
Last played on
Never Swim Alone
Death From Above
Never Swim Alone
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/a5wp8g
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T00:14:27
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
