Dena DeRoseBorn 15 February 1966
Dena DeRose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92d9b014-5978-4b0b-8b7a-a464b89e2b5c
Dena DeRose Biography (Wikipedia)
Dena DeRose (born February 15, 1966) is an American jazz pianist, singer and educator. Although she began her career just as a pianist, medical problems with her hand forced her to become a vocalist as well. She has released seven solo albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dena DeRose Tracks
Sort by
Dena DeRose Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist