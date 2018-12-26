Emalkay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dw6t0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92d8cf58-fda1-4f4d-ab51-c4d6cd21bf5f
Emalkay Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Knowles, better known by his stage name Emalkay, is an English dubstep producer and DJ from Birmingham. He is best known for his 2009 single "When I Look at You", described by Clash as a "monster", which was released on Caspa's Dub Police label. Emalkay released his debut album, Eclipse, in May 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emalkay Tracks
Sort by
Fabrication
Emalkay
Fabrication
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwhn9.jpglink
Fabrication
Last played on
When I Look At You
Emalkay
When I Look At You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
When I Look At You
Last played on
For The People
Emalkay
For The People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
For The People
Last played on
Angie Got Stoned
Emalkay
Angie Got Stoned
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Angie Got Stoned
Last played on
Emalkay - Bad (feat. P Money)
Emalkay
Emalkay - Bad (feat. P Money)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Emalkay - Bad (feat. P Money)
Last played on
When I Look At You
Emalkay
When I Look At You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
When I Look At You
Last played on
The World (Tee Bee Remix)
Emalkay
The World (Tee Bee Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
The World (Tee Bee Remix)
Last played on
Flesh & Bone (Delta Heavy Remix)
Emalkay
Flesh & Bone (Delta Heavy Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Flesh & Bone (Delta Heavy Remix)
Last played on
Bring It Down (FriskyNippa Remix)
Emalkay
Bring It Down (FriskyNippa Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Aerosol (Dub Motion Remix)
Emalkay
Aerosol (Dub Motion Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Aerosol (Dub Motion Remix)
Last played on
Fallout
The Others & Emalkay
Fallout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fallout
Performer
Last played on
Fabrication (mmm black strap scratch mix)
Emalkay
Fabrication (mmm black strap scratch mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Fabrication (mmm black strap scratch mix)
Last played on
Aerosol
Emalkay
Aerosol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Aerosol
Boy Girl (Dubplate)
Emalkay
Boy Girl (Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Boy Girl (Dubplate)
Tell Me
Emalkay
Tell Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Tell Me
Bring It Down (DKS Remix)
Emalkay
Bring It Down (DKS Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Bring It Down (DKS Remix)
Last played on
Fabrication (Cache Money Bootleg)
Emalkay
Fabrication (Cache Money Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Fabrication (Cache Money Bootleg)
Last played on
Bring It Down
Emalkay
Bring It Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Bring It Down
Last played on
Massive
Emalkay
Massive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Massive
Last played on
The World (TeeBee Rmx) (feat. Lena Cullen)
Emalkay
The World (TeeBee Rmx) (feat. Lena Cullen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Frequency
Emalkay
Frequency
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Frequency
Last played on
Flesh & Bone (The Others Remix)
Emalkay
Flesh & Bone (The Others Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Flesh & Bone (The Others Remix)
Last played on
Weapons Of Mass
Emalkay
Weapons Of Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6t4.jpglink
Weapons Of Mass
Last played on
Emalkay Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist