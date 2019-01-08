Naseebo LalPakistani Punjabi singer
Naseebo Lal (born 1970) is a Pakistani singer primarily singing in Punjabi, Urdu and Marwari languages. She debuted as a featured artist in Coke Studio's ninth season.
Aag
Naseebo Lal
Aag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f8pky.jpglink
Aag
Last played on
Tera Naam (feat. Naseebo Lal & Surinder Rattan)
SG
Tera Naam (feat. Naseebo Lal & Surinder Rattan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064s485.jpglink
Tera Naam (feat. Naseebo Lal & Surinder Rattan)
Performer
Last played on
Heartbroken
Roach Killa
Heartbroken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhk.jpglink
Heartbroken
Last played on
Dil Thor Gaya (feat. Naseebo Lal)
Asif Khan
Dil Thor Gaya (feat. Naseebo Lal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gvv7m.jpglink
Dil Thor Gaya (feat. Naseebo Lal)
Last played on
Majbooriyan (feat. Naseebo Lal & Deep Jandu)
Mankirt Aulakh
Majbooriyan (feat. Naseebo Lal & Deep Jandu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ggm9b.jpglink
Majbooriyan (feat. Naseebo Lal & Deep Jandu)
Last played on
