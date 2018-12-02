Leo van DoeselaarBorn 1954
Leo van Doeselaar
1954
Leo van Doeselaar Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo van Doeselaar (born 1954, Goes) is a Dutch classical organist and conductor.
Leo van Doeselaar studied the organ (with Albert de Klerk) and piano (with Jan Wijn) at the Amsterdam Sweelinck Conservatory. He was awarded by the Prix d'Excellence in organ in 1979.
He has appeared with many baroque ensembles including those led by Philippe Herreweghe, Ton Koopman, Gustav Leonhardt and Andrew Parrott. He was the organ soloist with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, recorded by Decca - this recording received a Grammy Award.
In 1995 he was appointed Professor at the Universität der Künste in Berlin.
Capriccio (from Finale of 'Bal masque') vers. for 2 pianos (1952)
Francis Poulenc
Theme with variations
Julius Röntgen
Psalm 24 (Vers 1 a 4 [Pedaliter]; Vers 2 a 4; Vers 3 a 5)
Anthoni van Noordt
Psalm 116 (Vers 1 a 3 [In de Tenor]; Vers 2 a 3; Vers 3
Anthoni van Noordt
Six Epigraphes Antiques
Claude Debussy
Psalm 23, from the Genevan Psalter
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Duetto in F major
Christian Friedrich Ruppe
Psalm 6 (Vers 1 a 3; Vers 2 a 3; Vers 3 a 3 [In de Bas]; Vers 4 a 4; Vers 5 a 4)
Anthoni van Noordt
Petite Messe Solennelle: Kyrie
Gioachino Rossini
Petite Messe Solonelle (1. Kyrie)
Gioachino Rossini
Lied van bloemen (Op.26 No.2) (Flower song)
Johannes Verhulst
Fantasia 2 in D minor
Anthoni van Noordt
Sonata for keyboard no.1 in B flat major
Baldassare Galuppi
Minneliedje (Op.27 No.9) [Love Song]
Johannes Verhulst
Herinnering (Op.26 No.12)
Johannes Verhulst
Final in B flat major (Op.21)
César Franck
