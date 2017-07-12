Brian Lane Bell (born December 9, 1968) is an American guitarist, singer and songwriter. He is best known as the rhythm guitarist, backing vocalist and occasional lead vocalist of the alternative rock band Weezer, with whom he has recorded eleven studio albums. Bell also fronts the rock band The Relationship, and was previously the lead vocalist and guitarist of the indie rock band Space Twins.

Moving to Los Angeles at the age of eighteen, Bell played bass guitar in the band Carnival Art, releasing three studio albums with the band before departing in 1993. Bell subsequently joined Weezer as its rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist, at the request of band member Matt Sharp. Replacing founding member Jason Cropper, Bell joined the band during the recording of its debut album, Weezer (1994). Backed by the singles "Buddy Holly", "Undone – The Sweater Song" and "Say It Ain't So", the album was a critical and commercial success.