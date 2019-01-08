Double Trouble were successful dance record producers, musicians and remixers in the house and hip house scene, during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The group consisted of members Karl 'Tuff Enuff' Brown, Leigh Guest and Michael Menson and first rose to prominence through their collaborations with the Rebel MC on the Polydor/Desire releases "Just Keep Rockin'" and "Street Tuff", which reached numbers 5 and 1 respectively on the UK Indie Chart in 1989. "Just Keep Rockin'" then reached number 11 on the UK Singles Chart, while "Street Tuff" reached number 3, becoming their biggest hit. In 1991, a club/reggae single was released, entitled "Rub-A-Dub".

The group released an album As One which spawned the singles "Don't Give Up", "Talk Back" and "Love Don't Live Here Anymore" - a cover of the Rose Royce track.

New interest in "Just Keep Rockin'" in December 2007, saw it re-enter the UK Dance Chart at number 32.