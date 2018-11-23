BabuFilipino-American DJ and producer. Born 17 September 1974
Babu
1974-09-17
Babu Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Oroc AKA Melvin Babu (born September 17, 1974), better known as DJ Babu, is a Filipino-American DJ and producer. He is a member of the hip hop trio Dilated Peoples, with Rakaa Iriscience and Evidence. Also a member of the World Famous Beat Junkies DJ crew. He served as the curator and host of "Soundcheck" for Beat Junkie Radio on Dash Radio. As of 2017, DJ Babu is the Program Director and a lead instructor alongside fellow crew members Mr. Choc, Melo-D, Rhettmatic, D-Styles and J.rocc at the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound.
Babu Tracks
