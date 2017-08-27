SunainaSunaina Harish Yella. Born 17 April 1989
Sunaina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92c6982c-e505-40e0-b0f9-e89ac1999d38
Sunaina Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunaina (born on 17 April 1989) is an Indian film Actress and Model. She works in South Indian Films as well as Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil Movies. She was made her on-screen debut with Telugu Film Kumar Vs Kumari (2005) and Her Tamil Debut Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sunaina Tracks
Sort by
Aa Dekhen Zara
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Aa Dekhen Zara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aa Dekhen Zara
Last played on
Back to artist