Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys are a Cajun band from southern Louisiana. The band formed in 1988 and has since recorded 10 albums, nine of which are on Rounder Records.

The band includes Steve Riley (accordion), David Greely (fiddle), Sam Broussard (guitar), Brazos Huval (fiddle/saxophone/bass) and Kevin Dugas (drums) and formerly Jimmy Domengeaux (guitar) before his death in 1999. Kevin Wimmer (fiddle) joined the band in 2011.