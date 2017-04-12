Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys are a Cajun band from southern Louisiana. The band formed in 1988 and has since recorded 10 albums, nine of which are on Rounder Records.
The band includes Steve Riley (accordion), David Greely (fiddle), Sam Broussard (guitar), Brazos Huval (fiddle/saxophone/bass) and Kevin Dugas (drums) and formerly Jimmy Domengeaux (guitar) before his death in 1999. Kevin Wimmer (fiddle) joined the band in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Laisse-moi connaître
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
Laisse-moi connaître
Laisse-moi connaître
You Never Can Tell
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
You Never Can Tell
You Never Can Tell
Dominos
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
Dominos
Dominos
La Danse De Mardi Gras
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
La Danse De Mardi Gras
La Danse De Mardi Gras
Madame Fayelle (6.20)
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
Madame Fayelle (6.20)
Madame Fayelle (6.20)
Bon Reve
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
Bon Reve
Bon Reve
Dancing Without Understanding
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
Dancing Without Understanding
Jongle A'Moi
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
Jongle A'Moi
Jongle A'Moi
Grand Isle
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
Grand Isle
Grand Isle
C'est Trop
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
C'est Trop
C'est Trop
J'ai Réveillé À Ce Matin
Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys
J'ai Réveillé À Ce Matin
J'ai Réveillé À Ce Matin
