Yerba Buena is a Grammy Award-nominated fusion band. The group was founded by Venezuelan musician and producer Andres Levin

Yerba Buena's music (as described by Razor & Tie, the band's record label) is a blend of Latin music (Cuban rumba, Colombian cumbia, Pan-Caribbean Soca, and Cuban Boogaloo) with hip-hop, Motown, soul, Afrobeat, and a dash of Middle Eastern themes.

Before the release of their album President Alien, Yerba Buena collaborated with Me'Shell NdegéOcello on a track titled "Gentleman" for the Red Hot Organization's tribute compilation album for Fela Kuti, Red Hot and Riot. They also appeared on a track called "Colonial Mentality" for the album. The Paul Heck produced album was critically acclaimed and donated its proceeds to various AIDS charities.

Band members include Cucu Diamantes (vocals), El Chino (vocals), Xiomara Laugart (vocals), Rashawn Ross (trumpet), Ron Blake (reeds), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), Pedrito Martinez (percussion), Terreon Gully (drums), Horacio Hernandez (drums)