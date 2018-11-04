Pat KellyBorn 1949
Pat Kelly
1949
Pat Kelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Pat Kelly (born 1944, Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae singer whose career began in the late 1960s.
Pat Kelly Tracks
Soulful Love
Pat Kelly
Soulful Love
If It Don't Work Out
Pat Kelly
If It Don't Work Out
Sunshine On My Shoulders
Pat Kelly
Sunshine On My Shoulders
The Dark End of the Street
Pat Kelly
The Dark End of the Street
How Long Will It Take
Pat Kelly
How Long Will It Take
How Long (will I love you)
Pat Kelly
How Long (will I love you)
How Long
Pat Kelly
How Long
(If It Don't Work Out) Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye
Pat Kelly
(If It Don't Work Out) Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye
Try To Remember
Pat Kelly
Try To Remember
I Started A Joke
Pat Kelly
I Started A Joke
If You Don't Love Me (Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye)
Pat Kelly
If You Don't Love Me (Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye)
I'm So Proud
Pat Kelly
I'm So Proud
Talk About Love
Pat Kelly
Talk About Love
I Wish It Would Rain
Pat Kelly
I Wish It Would Rain
Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye
Pat Kelly
Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye
Funny Familiar Forgotten Feelings
Pat Kelly
Funny Familiar Forgotten Feelings
Only A Fool Breaks His Own Heart
Pat Kelly
Only A Fool Breaks His Own Heart
Angel Of The Morning
Pat Kelly
Angel Of The Morning
Daddy's Home
Pat Kelly
Daddy's Home
You Are Everything
Pat Kelly
You Are Everything
Somebody's Baby
Pat Kelly
Somebody's Baby
Hard Day's Night
Pat Kelly
Hard Day's Night
Little Boy Blue
Pat Kelly
Little Boy Blue
