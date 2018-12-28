Ľudovít RajterBorn 30 July 1906. Died 6 July 2000
Ľudovít Rajter (Hungarian: Rayter Lajos; 30 July 1906, Pezinok, Kingdom of Hungary – 6 July 2000, Bratislava, Slovakia) was a Slovak composer and conductor. The Rayter family immigrated to Hungary from South Germany, but were of Dutch origin.
From 'Paris e Helena', ballet music
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Prometheus (Finale from the ballet music)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Orchestra
Symphony No.73 in D major 'La Chasse', H.1.73
Joseph Haydn
Premiere rapsodie for clarinet and orchestra
Claude Debussy
Orchestra
Symphony No.100 in G major, "Military"
Joseph Haydn
Orchestra
Polonaise for orchestra in E flat major
Antonín Dvořák
Orchestra
Rondo brillant for piano and orchestra in A major (Op.56)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Performer
Orchestra
Symfonietta Rustica (1954-55) - from 'Pictures from Slovakia'
Eugen Suchon
Serenade in C major for strings (Op.48)
Пётр Ильич Чайковский, Symfonický orchester Slovenského rozhlasu & Ľudovít Rajter
Composer
Printemps [symphonic suite] (Tres modere; Modere)
Claude Debussy
Orchestrator
Orchestra
Overture from Iphigenia en Aulide
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Kamarinskaya - fantasy for orchestra
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Orchestra
