Anti Social Media
Anti Social Media
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92b8c4df-edea-4f41-82a7-5c88767503ad
Anti Social Media Biography (Wikipedia)
Anti Social Media is a Danish pop rock band that represented Denmark in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "The Way You Are". The group consists of Philip Thornhill, Nikolaj Tøth, David Vang and Emil Vissing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anti Social Media Tracks
Sort by
The Way You Are (Denmark - Eurovision 2015 - 1st Semi Final Live)
Anti Social Media
The Way You Are (Denmark - Eurovision 2015 - 1st Semi Final Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way You Are
Anti Social Media
The Way You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way You Are
Last played on
Back to artist