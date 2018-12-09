Emily HallBritish composer. Born 1978
Emily Hall
1978
Emily Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Emily Hall (born 1978) is a composer of classical music, electronica and songs. Her music has been performed by the Duke Quartet, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Brodsky Quartet, the London Sinfonietta, and the Philharmonia; it has been broadcast on BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio 4 and France Culture. Roxanna Panufnik said of her (and 21st century female classical composers in general): "Hip young things like Tansy Davies and Emily Hall will exert a great influence on the new music scene in the next ten years."
Mantra
Last played on
Emily Hall
Last played on
i am alone (Life Cycle)
Emily Hall
Last played on
Instrumental (Folie à deux)
Emily Hall
Last played on
We've reached the end of the ending
Emily Hall
Ensemble
Last played on
Eternity
Emily Hall & Olivia Chaney
Composer
Last played on
Instrumental
Emily Hall
Ensemble
Last played on
Mantra
Ensemble
Last played on
So Far
Lady Maisery
Last played on
Think About Space
Emily Hall
Last played on
Mantra
Last played on
Eternity
Emily Hall
Last played on
