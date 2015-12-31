Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92b590dc-d0b7-44a7-9862-ce3d45bc333a
Ensemble Tracks
Sort by
Lester Leaps In
Ensemble
Lester Leaps In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lester Leaps In
Last played on
Ensemble Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Maria (West Side Story) by Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein
-
What's Imelda May's dream Andrew Lloyd Webber role?
-
Why did Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice NOT become the new Rodgers and Hammerstein?
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber: “You can’t listen to music if you can’t look at it”
-
"The most perfect song ever written about the madness of being in love..."
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber in Conversation with Michael Ball
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber “Honestly… It’ll never be number 1 on any movie studio’s slate..."
-
Stephen Sondheim
-
Andrew Loyd Webber on Elvis "I wrote his last song"
-
Lloyd: Requiem - Preview Clip
Back to artist