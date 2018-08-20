Ruth AlménBorn 24 September 1870. Died 19 November 1945
Ruth Almén
1870-09-24
Ruth Almén Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruth Sofia Almén (24 September 1870 in Solberga rectory, Bohuslän – 19 November 1945 in Johanneberg, Gothenburg), was a Swedish composer, pianist, teacher, author and poet.
Ruth Almén Tracks
Sonata in B minor Op. 2: iv.Allegro energico
