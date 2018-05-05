Hans SittBorn 21 September 1850. Died 10 March 1922
Hans Sitt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1850-09-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92b10b24-0ba8-454c-9aee-7758f6c0c100
Hans Sitt Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Hanuš Sitt, known as Hans Sitt, (21 September 1850, Prague – 10 March 1922, Leipzig), was a Bohemian violinist, violist, teacher, and composer. During his lifetime, he was regarded as one of the foremost teachers of violin. Most of the orchestras and conservatories of Europe and North America then sported personnel who numbered among his students.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hans Sitt Tracks
Sort by
4 Norwegian dances (Op.35) [orig. for piano duet]
Edvard Grieg
4 Norwegian dances (Op.35) [orig. for piano duet]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
4 Norwegian dances (Op.35) [orig. for piano duet]
Orchestra
Last played on
Six Album Leaves, Op.39
Hans Sitt
Six Album Leaves, Op.39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz1p.jpglink
Six Album Leaves, Op.39
Last played on
Romance for viola and piano
Max Reger
Romance for viola and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxmm.jpglink
Romance for viola and piano
Last played on
Back to artist