ATLR&B group from Atlanta, Georgia
ATL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92afc75c-02b6-4092-836e-79130e1005ac
ATL Biography (Wikipedia)
ATL was an R&B group from Atlanta, Georgia. The vocalists are Tré, Will, L-Rock and rapper Danger. They had enlisted R. Kelly to produce their debut album The ATL Project, released in July 2004. Two singles released from this album: "Calling All Girls" (#12 UK Singles Chart, May 2004), and "Make It Up With Love" (#21 UK, August 2004).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ATL Tracks
Sort by
Calling All Girls
ATL
Calling All Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calling All Girls
Last played on
Make It Up With Love
ATL
Make It Up With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make It Up With Love
Last played on
Make It Up With Love (Kardinal Beats Remix)
ATL
Make It Up With Love (Kardinal Beats Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make It Up With Love (Kardinal Beats Remix)
Last played on
Calling All Girls (feat. R. Kelly)
ATL
Calling All Girls (feat. R. Kelly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkd1.jpglink
Calling All Girls (feat. R. Kelly)
Last played on
Prologue (feat. ATL, Jacob Samuel, ThisisDA, Pure Water & Eric Sings)
Klein
Prologue (feat. ATL, Jacob Samuel, ThisisDA, Pure Water & Eric Sings)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mryrj.jpglink
Prologue (feat. ATL, Jacob Samuel, ThisisDA, Pure Water & Eric Sings)
Last played on
Calling All Girls (feat. R Kelly)
ATL
Calling All Girls (feat. R Kelly)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calling All Girls (feat. R Kelly)
Last played on
ATL Links
Back to artist