Paul GilsonBelgian composer. Born 15 June 1865. Died 3 April 1942
Paul Gilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1865-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92aef74b-cc1f-40e2-99ba-80dbd0fe6c5f
Paul Gilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Gilson (Brussels, 15 June 1865 – Brussels, 3 April 1942) was a Belgian musician and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Gilson Tracks
Sort by
De Zee [The Sea] - symphony
Paul Gilson
De Zee [The Sea] - symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr25h.jpglink
De Zee [The Sea] - symphony
Orchestra
Last played on
De Zee [The Sea] - symphony
Paul Gilson
De Zee [The Sea] - symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
De Zee [The Sea] - symphony
Last played on
Suite Nocturne, d'apres Aloysius Bertrand
Paul Gilson
Suite Nocturne, d'apres Aloysius Bertrand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite Nocturne, d'apres Aloysius Bertrand
Last played on
Andante and Scherzo for cello and orchestra [1906]
Paul Gilson
Andante and Scherzo for cello and orchestra [1906]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr25h.jpglink
Andante and Scherzo for cello and orchestra [1906]
Orchestra
Last played on
Scheherazade, adapted for solo piano
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Scheherazade, adapted for solo piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Scheherazade, adapted for solo piano
Last played on
La Captive [1900]: Suite from Act 1. Ballet-Pantomime
Paul Gilson
La Captive [1900]: Suite from Act 1. Ballet-Pantomime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr25h.jpglink
La Captive [1900]: Suite from Act 1. Ballet-Pantomime
Orchestra
Last played on
La Mer; no.2 Sailor's Dance
Paul Gilson
La Mer; no.2 Sailor's Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Mer; no.2 Sailor's Dance
Last played on
Back to artist