Grigore LeseRomanian traditional folk singer. Born 20 February 1954
Grigore Lese
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92ada5f1-9b66-4402-9f2d-b81751710b31
Grigore Lese Biography (Wikipedia)
Grigore Leșe (born in 1954) is a Romanian musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grigore Lese Tracks
Sort by
La Horea Lapuseneasca
Grigore Lese
La Horea Lapuseneasca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Horea Lapuseneasca
Last played on
Miorita
Grigore Lese
Miorita
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miorita
Last played on
Pe unde calca doru
Grigore Lese
Pe unde calca doru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pe unde calca doru
Last played on
Primavara
Grigore Lese
Primavara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Primavara
Last played on
a lament – played on Kaval
Grigore Lese
a lament – played on Kaval
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
a lament – played on Kaval
Doyna
Grigore Lese
Doyna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doyna
"the proverb of the sheep" - a piece on flute
Grigore Lese
"the proverb of the sheep" - a piece on flute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
a piece on flute
Grigore Lese
a piece on flute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
a piece on flute
Grigore Lese Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist