Gaby Kerpel is a composer born and raised in Argentina.
Kerpel belongs to a Latin electronic music collective known as Zizek. Under the name King Coya he performs reinterpreted Colombian cumbia music.
As a composer, his songs include De La Guarda, Fuerza Bruta, and Carnabailito.
Linda Flor (Road Trip) (feat. Balvina Ramos)
Gaby Kerpel
Linda Flor (Road Trip) (feat. Balvina Ramos)
Linda Flor (Road Trip) (feat. Balvina Ramos)
