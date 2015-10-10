Fran SmithUK female singer-songwriter and pianist. Born 25 January 1986
Fran Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05y0y48.jpg
1986-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92a52c4b-a0eb-44b4-a1bb-2278ec8ab6ff
Fran Smith Tracks
Sort by
Take These Bones
Fran Smith
Take These Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y0y48.jpglink
Take These Bones
Last played on
Ghost of a Chance
Fran Smith
Ghost of a Chance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y0y48.jpglink
Ghost of a Chance
Last played on
All Wild and Wicked Things
Fran Smith
All Wild and Wicked Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y0y48.jpglink
We Will Have No More Marriages
Fran Smith
We Will Have No More Marriages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y0y48.jpglink
These Bones
Fran Smith
These Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y0y48.jpglink
These Bones
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed6q2m/acts/ah938g
London
2013-09-08T00:47:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01gbp2q.jpg
8
Sep
2013
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
London
Fran Smith Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist