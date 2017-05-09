Roberto ConcinaBorn 3 November 1969. Died 9 May 2017
Roberto Concina
Roberto Concina Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberto Concina (3 November 1969 – 9 May 2017), known professionally as Robert Miles, was a Swiss-born Italian record producer, composer, musician and DJ. He is best known for his composition "Children".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
