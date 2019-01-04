The Jets1980s pop band
The Jets
The Jets was a Polynesian-American family band from Minneapolis, Minnesota, composed of brothers and sisters who perform pop, R&B, and dance music. They started performing as a family band in 1977. The Jets were discovered by Don Powell, who previously managed Stevie Wonder and David Bowie, among other artists.
The group enjoyed worldwide success during the years 1985-1990, performing 3 world tours, and producing 8 top ten hits.
The Jets Tracks
Crush On You
The Jets
Crush On You
Crush On You
Sugar Doll
The Jets
Sugar Doll
Sugar Doll
Rocket 2 U
The Jets
Rocket 2 U
Rocket 2 U
Crush
The Jets
Crush
Crush
Crush On You (Acapella)
The Jets
Crush On You (Acapella)
Crush On You (Acapella)
Crush on You (excerpt)
The Jets
Crush on You (excerpt)
Crush on You (excerpt)
Crush On You (Nero Remix)
The Jets
Crush On You (Nero Remix)
Crush On You (Nero Remix)
28
Sep
2019
The Jets
Passenger Shed, Bristol, UK
