The Jets was a Polynesian-American family band from Minneapolis, Minnesota, composed of brothers and sisters who perform pop, R&B, and dance music. They started performing as a family band in 1977. The Jets were discovered by Don Powell, who previously managed Stevie Wonder and David Bowie, among other artists.

The group enjoyed worldwide success during the years 1985-1990, performing 3 world tours, and producing 8 top ten hits.