Nick Brewer (born 1989) is an English rapper. His 2015 song, "Talk To Me", charted at #19 on the UK Singles Chart.
Ronaldo
Last played on
Talk To Me (feat. Bibi Bourelly)
Last played on
Smoke & Mirrors (feat. Tiggs da Author, Lunar C & Nick Brewer)
Last played on
I'm A Pro
Last played on
I'm A Pro (feat. Shakka)
Last played on
Talk About It (1Xtra Session, 28 Apr 2017)
Last played on
Talk To Me (1Xtra Live Lounge, 11 Nov 2015)
Never Say Never (Heavytrackerz Remix) (feat. Sinead Harnett & Nadia Rose)
Last played on
2
Apr
2019
Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, London, UK
