Desperate BicyclesFormed March 1977. Disbanded 1981
Desperate Bicycles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92a23a0c-6d0d-4e60-bfee-d0ead4092066
Desperate Bicycles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Desperate Bicycles were an English punk band who released a series of independent recordings in the late 1970s and inspired many other bands to do likewise. The Desperate Bicycles pioneered the do-it-yourself ethic of punk, adopting a proselytising role exemplified by their ardent exhortation: "it was easy, it was cheap – go and do it!". The group have been described as "DIY's most fervent evangelists".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Desperate Bicycles Tracks
Sort by
Handlebars
Desperate Bicycles
Handlebars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Handlebars
Last played on
Skill
Desperate Bicycles
Skill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skill
Last played on
The Medium was Tedium
Desperate Bicycles
The Medium was Tedium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Medium was Tedium
Last played on
Advice On Arrest
Desperate Bicycles
Advice On Arrest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Advice On Arrest
Last played on
Sarcasm - BBC Session 04/07/1978
Desperate Bicycles
Sarcasm - BBC Session 04/07/1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarcasm - BBC Session 04/07/1978
Smoke Screen - BBC Session 04/07/1978
Desperate Bicycles
Smoke Screen - BBC Session 04/07/1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skill - BBC Session 04/07/1978
Desperate Bicycles
Skill - BBC Session 04/07/1978
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skill - BBC Session 04/07/1978
Skill (John Peel session 4.7.1978)
Desperate Bicycles
Skill (John Peel session 4.7.1978)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skill (John Peel session 4.7.1978)
Last played on
Sarcasm (John Peel session 4.7.1978)
Desperate Bicycles
Sarcasm (John Peel session 4.7.1978)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarcasm (John Peel session 4.7.1978)
Last played on
Smoke Screen (John Peel Session 4.7.1978)
Desperate Bicycles
Smoke Screen (John Peel Session 4.7.1978)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke Screen (John Peel Session 4.7.1978)
Last played on
Desperate Bicycles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist