Weldon IrvineBorn 27 October 1943. Died 9 April 2002
Weldon Irvine
1943-10-27
Weldon Irvine Biography (Wikipedia)
Weldon Jonathan Irvine Jr. (October 27, 1943 – April 9, 2002), also known as Master Wel, was an American composer, playwright, poet, pianist, organist, and keyboardist.
We Getting Down
We Getting Down
Nowhere
Nowhere
I Love You
I Love You
Walk That Walk, Talk That Talk
Walk That Walk, Talk That Talk
The Power & The Glory
The Power & The Glory
Morning Sunrise (Al Fonts NameBrandSound Refix)
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
Morning Sunrise (feat. Weldon Irvine)
Morning Sunrise (feat. Weldon Irvine)
Only Yesterday
Only Yesterday
We're Gettin' Down
We're Gettin' Down
Sinbad
Sinbad
