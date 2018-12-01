The Wild Swans are a post-punk band from Liverpool, England, which originally formed in 1980 shortly after Paul Simpson (ex-keyboards) left The Teardrop Explodes. The band's personnel has been subject to regular turnover, with vocalist Simpson being the only constant member.

The original incarnation of The Wild Swans lasted until 1982, issuing one single. A reconstituted version of the band issued two albums from 1988 to 1990 before dissolving again. More recently, Simpson put a new lineup together and the group played numerous live dates from 2009–2011, and issued a new studio album in 2011.

The Wild Swans have not to date had any mainstream chart hits, but they have enjoyed a degree of success and/or cult status in Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and especially the Philippines. The Wild Swans also spun off two charting splinter projects; Care and The Lotus Eaters. Members of The Wild Swans have also been members of Echo & The Bunnymen, The Icicle Works, The Woodentops and The Lightning Seeds.