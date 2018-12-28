Idina Kim Menzel (née Mentzel; born May 30, 1971) is an American actress, singer, and songwriter.

Menzel rose to prominence when she originated the role of Maureen Johnson in the Broadway musical Rent. Her performance earned her a Tony Award nomination in 1996. She reprised the role in the musical's 2005 film adaptation. In 2003, Menzel originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked, a performance for which she won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Menzel returned to Broadway as Elizabeth Vaughan in the 2014 musical If/Then, which earned her a third Tony Award nomination.

Additionally, Menzel is known for portraying the role of Shelby Corcoran on the musical dramedy TV series Glee from 2010 to 2013 and Nancy Tremaine in the 2007 Disney live action/animated film Enchanted. She also voiced Queen Elsa in Walt Disney Animation Studios' hit 2013 3D computer-animated musical film Frozen, in which she sang the Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning song "Let It Go". The song reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Menzel the first Tony Award-winning actress to reach the top 10. She won a Grammy award for the film's soundtrack. Her album Holiday Wishes was released in 2013 and reached number 6 on the Billboard 200.