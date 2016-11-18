John MarshBass guitarist
John Marsh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/929beef9-4169-438c-b21e-51101bb50124
John Marsh Tracks
Sort by
Conversation Symphony for Two Orchestras
John Marsh
Conversation Symphony for Two Orchestras
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9b2.jpglink
Conversation Symphony for Two Orchestras
Last played on
Nocturne from Suite The Quantocks
John Marsh
Nocturne from Suite The Quantocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nocturne from Suite The Quantocks
Performer
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Intermezzo (third movement) from Suite: The Quantocks
John Marsh
Intermezzo (third movement) from Suite: The Quantocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Marsh Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist