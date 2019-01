Samantha Juste (born Sandra Slater; 31 May 1944 – 5 February 2014) became known on British television in the mid-1960s as the "disc girl" on the BBC’s Top of the Pops. In 1968 she married Micky Dolenz of the Monkees. Their daughter is actress Ami Dolenz.

