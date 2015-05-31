Samantha Juste60th british artist. Born 31 May 1944. Died 5 February 2014
Samantha Juste
1944-05-31
Samantha Juste Biography (Wikipedia)
Samantha Juste (born Sandra Slater; 31 May 1944 – 5 February 2014) became known on British television in the mid-1960s as the "disc girl" on the BBC’s Top of the Pops. In 1968 she married Micky Dolenz of the Monkees. Their daughter is actress Ami Dolenz.
Samantha Juste Tracks
Samantha Juste Links
Similar Artists
