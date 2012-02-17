Mango, stage name of Giuseppe Mango (6 November 1954 – 7 December 2014), was an Italian singer-songwriter and musician.

He was known for his style which fuses pop, rock, folk, world music and for his extensive vocal range. He is best known for the song "Oro", from his 1986 breakout album release Odissea. Other hits include "Lei verrà", "Mediterraneo", "Bella d'estate", "Amore per te", "Come Monnalisa", "Nella mia città" and "La rondine".

Mango has been defined by Italian music author Mario Luzzatto Fegiz as an "authentic innovator of Italian pop music" and Allmusic considers him an "Italian rock fusion innovator".

He wrote songs for Italian artists such as Patty Pravo, Loredana Bertè, Andrea Bocelli, Mietta. Part of his repertoire was performed by Italian and foreign musicians including Mina, Mia Martini, Leo Sayer, Hélène Ségara and Eleftheria Arvanitaki.