Joseph Philbrick WebsterBorn 22 February 1819. Died 18 January 1875
1819-02-22
Joseph Philbrick Webster, also known as J.P. Webster (February 18, 1819 – January 18, 1875), was an American songwriter and composer most notable for his musical compositions during the Antebellum and American Civil War periods of United States history, and his post-war hymns.
Amongst his most notable works are the ballad "Lorena" (1857), often considered the most popular song of the American Civil War (on both sides), "I'll Twine 'Mid the Ringlets" (written in 1860 and later known as "Wildwood Flower") and "In the Sweet By and By" (1868), one of the best-known Christian hymns in American history.
