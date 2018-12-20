Dónal LunnyBorn 10 March 1947
Dónal Lunny Biography (Wikipedia)
Dónal Lunny (born 10 March 1947) is an Irish folk musician and producer. He plays left-handed guitar and bouzouki, as well as keyboards and bodhrán. As a founding member of popular bands Planxty, The Bothy Band, Moving Hearts, Coolfin, Mozaik, LAPD and Usher's Island, he has been at the forefront of the renaissance of Irish traditional music for over five decades.
Dónal Lunny is the brother of musician and producer Manus Lunny.
Whistling Low / Errigal
Davy Spillane
The Starting Gate
Andy Irvine
The Spanish Lady
Maighread, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill & Dónal Lunny
The Creggan White Hare (feat. Dónal Lunny)
Daoirí Farrell
Crònan Bleoghain / 'S Moch An Diu A Rin Mi Eirigh
Dónal Lunny
Tramp The Dirt Down
Mitchell Froom
O'Farrell's Farewell to Limerick/Oot East by the Vong
Aly Bain
Rollicking Boys Of Tandagree
Nomos
Slides
Dónal Lunny
Glentown
Dónal Lunny
The Wind Blows Over The Danube
Andy Irvine
Tribute to Peadar O'Donnell (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018)
Dónal Lunny
Bogie's Bonnie Belle
Daoirí Farrell
Bean Phaidin
Dónal Lunny
King Of The Fairies
Dónal Lunny
Cathain (When?)
Dónal Lunny
Shan Van Vocht (Poor Old Woman)
Dónal Lunny
Lucky Lucky Day
Dónal Lunny
Amhran Pheadar Breathnach (Song Of Peter Welsh)
Dónal Lunny
Calum Sgaire
Dónal Lunny
April the Third (theme to Bringing it all Back Home)
Dónal Lunny
Out The Door And Over The Wall
Paul Brady
Glentown
Dónal Lunny
Declan
Dónal Lunny
Tidy Ann
Maighread & Triona Ni Dhomnaill & Dónal Lunny
Spanish Lady
Maighread & Triona Ni Dhomnaill & Dónal Lunny
The Time Has Come
Christy Moore
Sail Away Ladies; Walking in the Parlour
Andy Irvine
Journey –The Kesh Jig / Give Us A Drink of Water / Famous Ballymote
Dónal Lunny
Shetland Set: The Lament for the Sailor Who Fell From the Masthead / The Scalloway Lasses / The Watle O'It
Aly Bain
The Mousekin Shoe And Dancing At Allihies
Donal Lunny feat Coolfin
Dingle Bells
Dónal Lunny
Amhran Pheadar Breathnach
Dónal Lunny
Jesse Polka
Dónal Lunny
The Blacksmith
Dónal Lunny
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2018
Belfast Waterfront
2018-04-04T00:32:20
4
Apr
2018
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2018
19:15
Belfast Waterfront
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1997-06-29T00:32:20
29
Jun
1997
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
