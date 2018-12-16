The Creatures were a band formed in 1981 by Siouxsie and the Banshees members Siouxsie Sioux and Budgie. With the dissolution of Siouxsie and the Banshees in 1996, the Creatures graduated from an occasional project to a full-time concern. The drum and voice duo released four studio albums: Feast in 1983, Boomerang in 1989, Anima Animus in 1999 and Hái! in 2003.

With Feast, the band dabbled in exotica. On Boomerang, they added a Spanish-tinged vibe to their music, with elements of flamenco, blues and jazz. In the late 1990s, they developed a more urban sound; The Times then described their music as "adventurous art rock built around Siouxsie's extraordinary voice and drummer Budgie's battery of percussion". In their last work, they returned to their roots while heading east, with an ode to Japanese minimalism. They disbanded in 2005.

Their music was hailed by Jeff Buckley and PJ Harvey.