Lou McGarityBorn 22 July 1917. Died 28 August 1971
Lou McGarity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9295a92e-5eba-49ef-8c6a-58d98d264ec8
Lou McGarity Biography (Wikipedia)
Lou McGarity (July 22, 1917– August 28, 1971) was an American jazz trombonist, violinist and vocalist born in Athens, GA, perhaps most noteworthy for his works with Benny Goodman throughout the 1940s. During this period and throughout his career McGarity also collaborated often with Eddie Condon. In the 1950s McGarity worked with artists such as Neal Hefti, Cootie Williams and Muggsy Spanier. McGarity also was a studio musician for Arthur Godfrey on Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts television show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lou McGarity Tracks
Sort by
Blues In My Condition
Cootie Williams
Blues In My Condition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues In My Condition
Last played on
Oh Baby
Benny Goodman, John Best, Bernie Privin, Nate Kazebier, Jimmy Blake, Lou McGarity, Cutty Cutshall, Junior Collins, Bill Shine, John Prager, Gish Gilbertson, Cliff Strickland, Danny Bank, Mel Powell, Johnny White, Mike Bryan, Barney Spieler, Louie Bellson & Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Oh Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f1.jpglink
Oh Baby
Composer
Last played on
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Eddie Condon, Wild Bill Davison, Peanuts Hucko, Ed Hall, Cutty Cutshall, Lou McGarity, Dick Cary, Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon, Walter Page, George Wettling, Cliff Leeman & Eddie Condon
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Composer
Last played on
Tuxedo Junction
Johnny Guarnieri
Tuxedo Junction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tuxedo Junction
Composer
Last played on
Sunny Side of the Street
GOODMAN, BENNY WITH PEGGY LEE, Benny Goodman, Benny Goodman, Ralph Collier, Mel Powell, Peggy Lee, Tom Morgan, Sid Weiss & Lou McGarity
Sunny Side of the Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgrg.jpglink
Sunny Side of the Street
Composer
Last played on
Perfidia
Benny Goodman
Perfidia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjtg.jpglink
Perfidia
Last played on
Back to artist