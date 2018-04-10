Badriia Ines "Bibi" Bourelly (born 14 July 1994) is an American-German singer and songwriter signed to Def Jam Recordings. She is the writer (or co-writer) of several notable songs including Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money" and "Higher" and Nick Brewer's "Talk to Me." Bourelly is featured on tracks such as Lil Wayne's "Without You," and Usher's "Chains" She also released two singles in 2015 ("Riot" and "Ego") in 2018 she released her first single "Writer's Song" in preparation for the release of her debut studio album later in 2018.