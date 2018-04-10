Bibi BourellyBorn 14 July 1994
Bibi Bourelly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030vlzw.jpg
1994-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92955cd0-0dc7-4be4-90b6-5d69fd299e8c
Bibi Bourelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Badriia Ines "Bibi" Bourelly (born 14 July 1994) is an American-German singer and songwriter signed to Def Jam Recordings. She is the writer (or co-writer) of several notable songs including Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money" and "Higher" and Nick Brewer's "Talk to Me." Bourelly is featured on tracks such as Lil Wayne's "Without You," and Usher's "Chains" She also released two singles in 2015 ("Riot" and "Ego") in 2018 she released her first single "Writer's Song" in preparation for the release of her debut studio album later in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bibi Bourelly Performances & Interviews
Bibi Bourelly Tracks
Sort by
Talk To Me (feat. Bibi Bourelly)
Nick Brewer
Talk To Me (feat. Bibi Bourelly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wns1x.jpglink
Talk To Me (feat. Bibi Bourelly)
Last played on
Ballin'
Bibi Bourelly
Ballin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gqf65.jpglink
Ballin'
Last played on
Shotgun (feat. Syd)
Little Simz
Shotgun (feat. Syd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p00v6q52.jpglink
Shotgun (feat. Syd)
Last played on
Customz (feat. Bibi Bourelly)
Little Simz
Customz (feat. Bibi Bourelly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p00v6q52.jpglink
Customz (feat. Bibi Bourelly)
Last played on
Camouflage
Bibi Bourelly
Camouflage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vlzw.jpglink
Camouflage
Last played on
Back to artist