Sebastien DubéBorn 3 September 1966
Sebastien Dubé
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92952e35-15e0-4fcc-8b50-6702dd969ce8
Sebastien Dubé Biography (Wikipedia)
Sébastien Dubé (born 3 September 1966 in Québec, Canada) is a upright bassist known from several international classical orchestras and jazz ensembles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastien Dubé Tracks
Sort by
Femtoningen
Traditional Swedish, Torbjörn Näsbom, Torbjörn Näsbom & Sebastien Dubé
Femtoningen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Femtoningen
Composer
Last played on
Låt till Kim
Torbjörn Näsbom
Låt till Kim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Låt till Kim
Last played on
Sararbande from Cello Suite No.5 in C minor (feat. Sebastien Dubé)
Torbjörn Näsbom
Sararbande from Cello Suite No.5 in C minor (feat. Sebastien Dubé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sararbande from Cello Suite No.5 in C minor (feat. Sebastien Dubé)
Last played on
Back to artist