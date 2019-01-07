Heritage Orchestra
2004-06
Heritage Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Heritage Orchestra is a 30 to 60-piece orchestra that collaborates with present-day artists from the mainstream and experimental worlds of music and art. It is currently resident at the De La Warr Pavilion in East Sussex. In 2010, The Heritage Orchestra was nominated in the 9th Independent Music Awards and won the Contemporary Classical Album award for their performance of Gabriel Prokofiev's Concerto for Turntables along with DJ Yoda.
Heritage Orchestra Performances & Interviews
- Jamie Cullum Prom montagehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045lfm7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045lfm7.jpg2016-08-23T22:30:00.000ZHighlights from the Jamie Cullum Prom, with Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045lfmp
Jamie Cullum Prom montage
- Scanner and Chris Wheeler on Joy Division Reworkedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g6f6p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g6f6p.jpg2013-09-05T15:43:00.000ZScanner and the Heritage Orchestra's Chris Wheeler on their Joy Division Reworked project.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g6f72
Scanner and Chris Wheeler on Joy Division Reworked
Heritage Orchestra Tracks
Killer
Pete Tong
Killer
Sing it Back
Pete Tong And the Heritage Orchestra & Becky Hill
Sing it Back
Lola's Theme
Pete Tong
Lola's Theme
Killer (feat. Seal)
Pete Tong
Killer (feat. Seal)
The Amorous Humphrey Plugg - BBC Prom 2017
Susanne Sundfør
The Amorous Humphrey Plugg - BBC Prom 2017
Sing It Back (feat. Becky Hill and The Heritage Orchestra)
Pete Tong
Sing It Back (feat. Becky Hill and The Heritage Orchestra)
Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
Heritage Orchestra
Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
La Diaspora
Nitty Scott
La Diaspora
Every Time the Sun Comes Up
Sharon Van Etten
Every Time the Sun Comes Up
Still I Rise
Nitty Scott
Still I Rise
Flower Child
Nitty Scott
Flower Child
Memorial Day
Sharon Van Etten
Memorial Day
Bless ur heart
serpentwithfeet
Bless ur heart
The End of the World
Sharon Van Etten
The End of the World
Mourning Song
serpentwithfeet
Mourning Song
Afraid of Nothing
Sharon Van Etten
Afraid of Nothing
Four Ethers
serpentwithfeet
Four Ethers
The Old Man's Back Again
Scott Walker
The Old Man's Back Again
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
The Heritage Orchestra, Seu Jorge
Eventim Apollo, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-08T00:23:30
8
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 35: New York: Sound of a City
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker (1967–70)
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-25T00:23:30
25
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker (1967–70)
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 36: Jamie Cullum Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-11T00:23:30
11
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 36: Jamie Cullum Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 16: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-29T00:23:30
29
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 16: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-26T00:23:30
26
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
