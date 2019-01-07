Heritage Orchestra is a 30 to 60-piece orchestra that collaborates with present-day artists from the mainstream and experimental worlds of music and art. It is currently resident at the De La Warr Pavilion in East Sussex. In 2010, The Heritage Orchestra was nominated in the 9th Independent Music Awards and won the Contemporary Classical Album award for their performance of Gabriel Prokofiev's Concerto for Turntables along with DJ Yoda.